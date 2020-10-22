Padma Bhushan Awardee Jagdish Sheth accepts to rename IFIM B School as Jagdish Sheth School of Management

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India In an unprecedented development that will propel Indian management education globally, Global Thinker & Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr Jagdish Sheth has accepted to rename IFIM Business School Bangalore in his name as the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM). Dr Sheth accepted the request of present Chairman and noted business leader Sanjay Padode to rename the School after the living legend. This is one of the rare instances where an institution is being named to honor a globally renowned Indian academic – and is not based on any endowment or grant. This is also a unique case where Trustee/Promoter has selflessly relinquished his position as Chairman of the Board to propel the B-school further on its globalization journey. Accepting the Chairmanship and renaming, Dr Sheth said, “As India gets globally integrated, it will become increasingly necessary for management schools to meet or exceed global benchmarks, global accreditations and global recognitions. I am truly humbled and honoured that Sanjay Padode, Atish Chattopadhyay, the Governing Board and all the faculty invited me to rename IFIM Business School in its journey towards becoming globally admired and recognized as Jagdish Sheth School of Management.” Sharing the significance of the development, Shri Sanjay Padode said, “After incubating IFIM Business School for 25 years to become an AACSB accredited and globally ranked institution, I felt that it is time to cut the umbilical cord and give more wind under its wings by professionalising the governance of the Institution. I am grateful to Prof Jagdish Sheth for his acceptance to Chair the Governing Board. His acceptance of permitting us to use his name for renaming the school permanently is a testimony to the effort made by the faculty and the leadership of the institution for developing IFIM Business School. I am confident that Jagdish Sheth School of Management will soon make India proud.” Prof Jagdish Sheth is Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Business in the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. He is globally known for his scholarly contributions in marketing, competitive strategy, and geopolitical analysis. Professor Sheth has over 50 years of combined experience in teaching and research at the University of Southern California, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Columbia University, MIT, and Emory University. Prof Sheth has been an advisor to numerous companies including Whirlpool, Motorola, AT&T, WIPRO, Aditya Birla Group, E&Y, Hughes Corporation, and others. He has published numerous books and award-winning articles. Professor Sheth has been advisor to the Government of Singapore in repositioning the nation for the future. He has also been the policy advisor to the U.S. Government about the future of the telecommunications industry. Recognizing his achievements, Government of India conferred him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2020.

JAGSOM takes off from the many recent achievements of IFIM B-School, which is well known for its focus on industry-interface, a contemporary innovative curriculum and pedagogy to groom professionals of tomorrow. In 2018, IFIM became only the 6th B-school in India to be accredited by AACSB International. Recently, IFIM was ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM Marketing program. Commenting on the significance of the development, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) said, “This is a watershed moment for management education in India which is marked by several ‘Firsts’: This is the first time that an Indian Management Institution is being re-named to honour a globally renowned scholar and not based on receipt of endowments. This is also the first time that an owner has given way to an academic to make a shift from being an owner driven institution to an academic driven institution – my salute to Shri Sanjay Padode for his courage, conviction and honesty of purpose.” Dr Chattopadhyay further added, “The renaming of the school will result in higher visibility in the global arena. I am grateful to Prof. Sheth for agreeing to lend his name and would like to thank my board, my faculty colleagues, and the alumni for supporting this bold move.” About IFIM Business School (now Jagdish Sheth School of Management) IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM Marketing program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM Finance Program.

IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM) management programmes include (1) PGDM: 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) PGDM (Marketing) and PGDM (Finance), the specialised globally ranked programs also called SpecX: With experiential specialisations for new age roles (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from home program which brings in the experience of learning from a campus while at home and (5) BBA having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes, UOW Australia and SUNY Albany. Actively engaged in research and consulting, IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM) hosts several Centres of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre for Service Excellence and Centre for Consulting in Digital Leadership. It has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden Business School (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).

For more information please visit: www.ifimbschool.com About AACSB AACSB International (AACSB), a global non-profit association, connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide.

AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. World over 5% of the business schools are accredited by AACSB and in India out of the 3500+ business schools only 13 have been accredited by AACSB till date. IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM) was the 6th School in India to receive this prestigious accreditation.

About QS World Ranking QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development. The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance. Their flagship website, www.TopUniversities.com – the home of their rankings – was viewed 149 million times in 2019, and over 94,000 media clippings pertaining to, or mentioning, QS were published by media outlets across the world in 2019. Compiled by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the rankings provide authoritative comparative analysis on the performance of 13,138 individual university programs, taken by students at 1368 universities in 83 locations across the world, across 48 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

QS uses four key metrics to compile the rankings including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and the h-index which measures how productive an institution's research faculty are. However, the precise weighting of each metric varies by subject to reflect differing publication cultures across disciplines. As against 21 institutions getting ranked in 2019, the latest edition has seen 26 Indian departments entering the top-100 list for their subjects. Moreover, QS has also seen an increase in the number of Indian programs ranking among the global top 50. IFIM Business School (now JAGSOM) is the only Business School from India that has been ranked in the QS Masters in Marketing Rankings 2021 and QS Finance Masters Rankings 2021.

