5 resident doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital begin indefinite hunger strike over pending salary

Five resident doctors of the North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital here began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday over non-payment of salary for the past three months. The doctors, who sat in front of the hospital's main gate, said they have no other option as verbal assurances won't feed them.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the Hindu Rao Hospital (HRH) have been protesting for the past several days and demanding the release of their salary for the last three months. "Five resident doctors of HRH have gone on a hunger strike starting today evening as our demands are not being heard," a senior official of the RDA said.

Neel Chakra Sahu, one of the five doctors sitting on hunger strike, said, "Verbal assurances won't feed us, we need concrete actions. We have no other option but to do this." Doctors of NDMC-run Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital have also been protesting over non-payment of salary. Sporting black armbands and shouting slogans, several resident doctors of the three hospitals held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

The protesters held placards and sought the intervention of higher authorities for the resolution of the crisis. Earlier, several resident doctors of the three hospitals had held a protest at Jantar Mantar followed by a candlelight march.