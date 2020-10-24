Left Menu
Number of MBBS seats increases from 500 to 1,100 in GMCs of J&K

GMCs in Anantnag and Baramulla have also got permission to admit their second batch of 100 students, he said. "It will produce an increased number of doctors to strengthen the healthcare setup in Jammu and Kashmir", Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:08 IST
Number of MBBS seats increases from 500 to 1,100 in GMCs of J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir has increased from 500 in 2018-19 to 1,100 seats for the current academic session 2020-21, an official spokesman said. In this regard, the health and medical education department has got a letter of permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the GMC Doda to admit 100 MBBS students for this academic session. GMCs in Anantnag and Baramulla have also got permission to admit their second batch of 100 students, he said.

"It will produce an increased number of doctors to strengthen the healthcare setup in Jammu and Kashmir", Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said. The GMCs at Rajouri and Kathua have got permission for second batch with intake of 115 and 100 seats respectively.

The total MBBS seats in J&K have now been enhanced from 500 (2018-19) to 1100 (2020-21) seats during the current academic session 2020-21, spokesman said. The make shift arrangement for admission of MBBS students in GMC Doda to accommodate the lecturer theatres, labs, dissection hall, library, museum, faculty rooms, administrative block have been competed and is fully equipped and furnished to start MBBS classes in the current academic year, he said.

The main buildings of all the new GMCs are in various stages of completion and are expected to be ready for use in the next few months, he said. Pertinently, addition of 115 MBBS students this year will make 1100 MBBS seats available in Medical Colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the aspirants of MBBS Course, which is a great achievement of the UT Government. He said that 50 per cent of these seats shall be made available to female aspirants as per the MBBS Admission Policy of the UT.

