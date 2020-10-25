Jamiat slams 'negative propaganda' against madrasas, calls new education policy 'discriminatory'

Days after a Madhya Pradesh minister said madrasas nurture "fundamentalists and terrorists", prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday condemned all such comments and asserted that humanism and national unity was being taught at these educational institutions. A resolution passed at the national executive meeting of the Jamiat also alleged that the new education policy is discriminatory against minorities.

According to a statement issued by the organization, issues such as the new education policy, "negative propaganda" against madrasas, the preparation of practical programmes for modern education in madrasas and the spread of religious hate messages on social media were deliberated upon. "Jamiat General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani talked about the current situation of the country especially BJP President JP Nadda's recent statement related to the implementation of CAA and the prohibition of religious studies in madrasas aided by the government of Assam," the Jamiat statement said.

Condemning the "negative propaganda" and statements made against madrasas by "some ministers", Jamiat, in its resolution, said it is not hidden that madrasas teach humanism and national unity. People associated with madrasas have been major contributors to the independence of the country and even today the people from madrasas are offering important services for the nation, Jamiat said.

The Jamiats' assertion comes days after Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur said government funding of madrasas must be stopped, alleging that they nurture "fundamentalists and terrorists"..