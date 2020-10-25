Left Menu
Raj govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to state service on out-of-turn-basis

The statement said the chief minister has also decided to double the daily allowance of players.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:44 IST
The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state service on an out-of-turn basis. It also said the daily allowance for players of the state will be doubled.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposals, an official statement stated. Eleven players from category A will be appointed to Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Excise Service, Rajasthan Forest Service, Rajasthan Education Department and Technical Engineering Service, it said.

Out of these, six players will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police and five as assistant conservator of forest, it said. Similarly, in category 'B', 11 players will be appointed as police sub-inspector, one as excise guard, five as divisional forest officer, and one as physical training instructor-II, it added.

The statement said the chief minister has also decided to double the daily allowance of players. The allowance for players participating in national-level competitions will be Rs 1,000 and for those participating in state-level competitions will be Rs 600, it said..

