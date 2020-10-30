Left Menu
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:13 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between KKR and CSK here on Thursday

Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders S Gill b Sharma 26 N Rana c Curran b Ngidi 87 S Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7 R Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11 E Morgan c Gaikwad b Ngidi 15 D Karthik not out 21 R Tripathi not out 3 Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total (For 5 wickets, 20 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 1-53, 2-60, 3-93, 4-137, 5-167 Bowling: Chahar 3-0-31-0, Curran 3-0-21-0, Ngidi 4-0-34-2, Santner 3-0-30-1, Jadeja 3-0-20-1, Sharma 4-0-35-1. Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson c Rinku Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 14 R Gaikwad b Cummins 72 A Rayudu c Narine b Cummins 38 MS Dhoni b Varun 1 S Curran not out 13 R Jadeja not out 31 Extras (nb1, w 8) 9 Total (For 4 wickets, 20 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-118, 3-121, 4-140

Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-31-2, K Nagarkoti 3-0-34-0, S Narine 4-0-23-0, L Ferguson 4-0-54-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-20-2, N Rana 1-0-16-0.

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for USD 650 million

The Transamerica Pyramid, one of San Franciscos most iconic buildings, has sold for USD 650 million, eight months after an sales agreement was reached. New York investor Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance America and other investors bought the ...

IOM: 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal

A weekend migrant shipwreck off Senegal has left at least 140 people dead, making it the deadliest so far this year, the International Organization for Migration confirmed Thursday. About 200 passengers set off in the vessel from the Senega...

Focus on credit flow to farmers, SHGs, MSMEs: Odisha CM tells bankers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday applauded bankers for their services during the COVID-19 crisis and urged them to focus on credit flow to farmers, self-help groups and MSMEs to revive the states economy. The chief minister ...

Russia's Gazprom seeks more capacity to transport gas through Ukraine -Naftogaz

Russias gas exporting monopoly Gazprom recently approached Naftogaz, Ukraines state natural gas firm, about booking more capacity to transport gas to Europe, a sign Gazprom is worried that U.S. sanctions are targeting its pipeline project t...
