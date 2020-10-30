Scoreboard of IPL match between KKR and CSK here on Thursday

Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders S Gill b Sharma 26 N Rana c Curran b Ngidi 87 S Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7 R Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11 E Morgan c Gaikwad b Ngidi 15 D Karthik not out 21 R Tripathi not out 3 Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total (For 5 wickets, 20 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 1-53, 2-60, 3-93, 4-137, 5-167 Bowling: Chahar 3-0-31-0, Curran 3-0-21-0, Ngidi 4-0-34-2, Santner 3-0-30-1, Jadeja 3-0-20-1, Sharma 4-0-35-1. Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson c Rinku Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 14 R Gaikwad b Cummins 72 A Rayudu c Narine b Cummins 38 MS Dhoni b Varun 1 S Curran not out 13 R Jadeja not out 31 Extras (nb1, w 8) 9 Total (For 4 wickets, 20 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-118, 3-121, 4-140

Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-31-2, K Nagarkoti 3-0-34-0, S Narine 4-0-23-0, L Ferguson 4-0-54-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-20-2, N Rana 1-0-16-0.