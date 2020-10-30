Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-10-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 10:52 IST
Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (george.magoha.739)

Education CS George Magoha and his Health colleague CS Mutahi Kagwe have approved the return back of all students to school saying that students will be most affected by staying longer at home rather than being in school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The Health Ministry have also given a green light for the reopening of schools based on new data after canceling an earlier reopening plan presented by the Education Ministry.

Magoha, on Thursday, November 29 disclosed that stakeholders in the two ministries will hold a meeting with a concrete outcome either Monday, November 2, or Tuesday, November 3. A final decision on the resumption of studies for all other classes will be made on Wednesday, November 4.

Health Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth stated that the new data indicated that children between the age of 10 and 19 years have the mildest form of Coronavirus and are unlikely to spread it as highly as was initially thought.

The Ministry is worried that the delayed mass reopening of schools will affect the transitioning of students especially for Grade 5 and Form 1 student under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

"Students will be safe in schools and will also grow to achieve their full potential for the economic development of the country.

"If Covid persists for five more years, are we going to close schools? No, we can come up with more measures to protect our students," Amoth added.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will ...

Trump election rallies are 'super-spreader' events: Biden

The election rallies of Donald Trump are super-spreader events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US presidents efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The raging corona...

Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal role...

U.S. death toll from Hurricane Zeta rises to six, millions without power

At least six people were killed in the southeast of the United States and more than two million people were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast and moved northeast.The first confirmed death from Zeta w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020