Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

Education CS George Magoha and his Health colleague CS Mutahi Kagwe have approved the return back of all students to school saying that students will be most affected by staying longer at home rather than being in school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The Health Ministry have also given a green light for the reopening of schools based on new data after canceling an earlier reopening plan presented by the Education Ministry.

Magoha, on Thursday, November 29 disclosed that stakeholders in the two ministries will hold a meeting with a concrete outcome either Monday, November 2, or Tuesday, November 3. A final decision on the resumption of studies for all other classes will be made on Wednesday, November 4.

Health Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth stated that the new data indicated that children between the age of 10 and 19 years have the mildest form of Coronavirus and are unlikely to spread it as highly as was initially thought.

The Ministry is worried that the delayed mass reopening of schools will affect the transitioning of students especially for Grade 5 and Form 1 student under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

"Students will be safe in schools and will also grow to achieve their full potential for the economic development of the country.

"If Covid persists for five more years, are we going to close schools? No, we can come up with more measures to protect our students," Amoth added.