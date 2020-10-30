Traders body in J-K holds protest, condemns Macron's comments

A traders body held a protest here in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, condemning French President Emmanuel Macron's stand on publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, officials said. The protest march was taken out by the Traders Association Batamaloo, they said. Three people were killed on Thursday at a French church, days after another assailant beheaded a schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet at a class on free speech.

Macron has defended such depictions as a part of freedom of expression. The protestors raised slogans against the French president, condemning his remarks, the officials said.

The protesters called upon Muslims to boycott French products and later dispersed peacefully, they added.