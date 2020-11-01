Israel reopens elementary school classes

Israel reopened elementary school classes after a six-week shutdown on Sunday as the country eases restrictions following a nationwide lockdown that began in September. First to fourth grade students will attend school four days a week, with up to 20 students in each class. Students and teachers are required to wear face masks in class.

Group prayers are also now allowed with up to 10 people indoors and 20 in open spaces. Hairdressers and beauty salons across the country have too been allowed to reopen. Other businesses, including street shops, will remain closed until next Sunday. Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown on Sept. 18 as the country saw one of the highest per capita infection rates.

Israel's Health Ministry has recorded over 314,000 cases of the coronavirus and 2,541 deaths..