Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates SAI's new Regional Centre in Zirakpur

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centers for North India. During the event, the Sports Minister congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new center.

"The northern belt of India covers a huge region, right from Jammu and Kashmir and Leh to Himachal Pradesh and we are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India," Rijiju said in a statement. The virtual launch ceremony was attended by over 300 participants, including Punjab Sports Director D P S Kharbanda, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, Secretary SAI, Rohit Bhardwaj, various SAI regional directors, coaches, and athletes, among others.