Jindal Global Law Review is India’s First and Only Law School Journal to Become a SCOPUS-Indexed Journal

2 November 2020, Sonipat: The Jindal Global Law Review (JGLR) becomes India's First and Only Law School's Law Journal to get indexed in SCOPUS, the abstract and citation database of Elsevier, which is widely used all over the world for research, citations, rankings and benchmarking. JGLR has the unique honour and distinction of being the first law journal run by a Law School in India to get indexed in SCOPUS, becoming the trailblazer for over 1650 law schools and over 200 law journals in the country. Founded in 2009, Jindal Global Law Review (JGLR) is the faculty-edited flagship journal of the Jindal Global Law School. JGLR is published twice a year, with each issue curated as a themed dossier on a specific area of both historical and contemporary significance to law. JGLR publishes peer-reviewed interdisciplinary and critical legal scholarship—with a focus on the Global South—by academics in law and cognate disciplines that take the conventional and the creative seriously. JGLR is especially interested publishing works that expand and reimagine the boundaries of the legal discipline through innovations in method and form. JGLR expansively understands 'law' as an assemblage of ideas, theories, methods, concepts, norms, traditions, politics, moralities, aesthetics, doctrines, policies, pluralities, and life practices. As a space for fostering collaborative legal scholarship, alongside the standard journal article, case comments and book reviews, JGLR has published long form interviews and photo-essays. From 2020, JGLR has introduced three new occasional sections: Book Forum (conversations about a book between readers and authors), Teaching Texts (pedagogical experiences of engaging with key texts in a classroom), and Review Essays (argument based analyses of a collection of books/ works).

JGLR was founded in 2009 as the flagship journal of the then-being-established Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). Explaining this unique sequencing of events, of the Jindal Global Law Review preceding the establishment of the Jindal Global Law School, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU, Dean, JGLS and the Editor-in-Chief of JGLR stated that, "By releasing the Journal even before the law school was established, we exemplified that knowledge precedes its modes of imparting. We also intended to speak to the world about our own intellectual ambitions and priorities, and also set standards of the knowledge we were committed to impart". Upon the recognition received by the Jindal Global Law School and the Jindal Global Law Review, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JGU & Dean, JGLS observed, "This an incredible recognition for India and indeed for Jindal Global Law School. The flagship journal of JGLS, Jindal Global Law Review being included in the coveted and among a relatively small group of reputed international journals as a SCOPUS-Indexed journal is a testimonial to the extraordinary journey that the Law School and the Law Review has travelled in the last decade. This recognition has come months after the fantastic recognition of JGLS as India's First Ranked Law School in the QS World University Rankings By Subject. The news of JGRL being Scopus-indexed augurs well for the institutional commitment and aspirations of JGU and JGLS to work towards advancing the cause of research, knowledge creation and publications." Recognising the significance of the publication of this journal in India, which was released on 8th August 2009, Professor (Dr.) Upendra Baxi endorsed the publication. In the Inaugural Issue of the Jindal Global Law Review, Professor Baxi observed, "Never before in India, and perhaps in the wider world of legal education, has a new Law School commenced its existence with the publication of a learned journal; the Jindal Global Law Review marks thus an inaugural break in the history of Indian legal education. I wish the Review all success, which is already ensured by the eminent content of the Commemorative Issue." In appreciation of the establishment of JGU and JGLS, Honourable Mr. Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, former Judge, Supreme Court of India in his message to the Editor-in-Chief of JGLR in March 2008 observed that, "The O.P. Jindal Global University and the Jindal Global Law School are an institutional twin of terrestrial glory, sky-high and sea deep in jurisdiction and jurisprudence, a cosmic wonder of learning and wisdom in every dimension and an expanding universe of erudition embracing in its rich plurality, the art of living and the science of being. Entire humanity is its comprehensive constituency; search for truth in its limitless infinity and exalted excellence are its supreme ambition. May this tryst with divine noesis be fulfilled in the sublime century of ever-escalating achievements. Law and life will reach their finest hour when this great goal gains profound locomotion through this unique university." Since its founding, JGLR has been publishing on a range of conventional and critical themes, including, access to justice, Indian public law, queer politics, law and development from the BRICS perspective, environmental law and governance, comparative family law, corporate and financial law, competition law, law and feminism, and hate crimes law through the writings of some of the world's leading scholars, jurists, and social theorists, including, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, Professors Madhava Menon, Upendra Baxi, Jasbir Puar, Dianne Otto, Ratna Kapur, Brenda Cossman, Vikramaditya Khanna, and Marc Galanter, to name a few. The uniqueness of JGLR lies in the fact that each of its issue is a symposium on a given theme of current and historical significance to law and cognate disciplines and edited by subject specialists. Each issue, thus, emerges as a comprehensive dossier that offers critical insights into a specific field of scholarly debate. Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS observed that "This mode of publishing ensures that the journal is plurivocal, providing representation to all voices and thoughts. It is this epistemic inclusion in its very design which makes JGLR widely-read and widely-cited". "One of the unique features of JGLR", says Professor (Dr.) Arun Sagar and Professor (Dr.) Oishik Sircar, Managing Editors of JGLR, "is the deep jurisprudential nature of each discourse. Each contribution is a critical inquiry into the deep structures of ideas—often self-reflective, usually critical, and mostly deconstructive. It is this commitment to knowledge production and dissemination that has given JGLR wide recognition in the scholarly circles".

PWR PWR.