Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Indian Schools embrace Univariety for Career Counselling in times of COVID

- Univariety redefining mainstream education system for long term opportunities HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univariety, India's largest career guidance and alumni management platform, today announced its unprecedented growth in association with Top Indian Schools for Career Guidance Programs during the pandemic.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:44 IST
Top Indian Schools embrace Univariety for Career Counselling in times of COVID
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

- Univariety redefining mainstream education system for long term opportunities HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univariety, India's largest career guidance and alumni management platform, today announced its unprecedented growth in association with Top Indian Schools for Career Guidance Programs during the pandemic. Backed by InfoEdge, Univariety has brought a revolution to the mainstream education for students during this challenging time of the year. The blended guidance platform for K-12 students has seen a sharp increase in the number of schools taking up their Career Guidance Program this year. Over the past 8 months, Indian schools have struggled with many firsts including how to educate students online and keep them meaningfully occupied from home. Zoom classes, a term one had not even heard of until March 2020 have become a normal part of schooling. But that is not all. Schools across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of India, following different Boards of education, have actively adopted other fully online or blended programs that are adding value to students. One area that has seen a steep rise in popularity is Career Guidance.

Ms. Harshita Sarkar, Counsellor at SSRVM School, Mumbai, says, "Univariety's Career Guidance Program is the right move in the right direction at this time. Students have received comprehensive advice and valuable lessons in terms of their careers. They have been able to acquire the right understanding of the education system and the current market scenario. It has also helped children reflect on their abilities and ambitions." Ms. Mohita Mehta, Counsellor at Ahlcon Intl School echoes her sentiments, saying "While we have been partnered with them for the past 3 years, during COVID, Univariety has been all the more proactive by not just helping the students directly through webinars, but has also arranged sessions for teachers, so that they can be better guides to students in making their career choices." Univariety's Career Guidance program has seen the biggest uptake during pandemic even though one would think it is hard enough for students to cope with online classes while teachers face challenges to complete the syllabus. Nishi Misra, Principal of the prestigious Scindia Kanya Vidyalay in Gwalior, feels that school education can no longer be a standalone delivery of lesson plans. She says, "Schools must look seriously at their responsibility towards creating employable and aspirational citizens. We cannot leave for students to find their locations by trial or error. It would be a sheer waste of time and resources." Ms. Misra's school has been offering Univariety's Program to its students for over 2 years now.

Univariety is one of the few Ed-tech companies that has managed to stay relevant in a B2B model. Univariety's success with B2B is understandable given that their platform is tailor-made for schools and involves all stakeholders, including the school itself as well as students, parents, alumni and universities. It is a comprehensive offering that operates on a 4 pillar principle: Psychometric Assessments & Research Tools, Personalised Counselling, Alumni Guidance and University Guidance. The Assam Valley School, one of India's leading residential schools, opted to implement the entire Univariety solution including getting their teachers certified as Global Career Counsellors. The Global Career Counsellor Certification, India's most popular Career Counsellor Certification, is offered by Univariety in collaboration with UCLA Extension. So while schools implement the Career Guidance Program, through this certification they also train teachers to become certified Career Counsellors. "At Assam Valley School, we take pride in our teachers' ability to counsel our students as more than 30 teachers are GCC-UCLA certified counsellors," says Dr. Vidhukesh Vimal, Headmaster of the school.

Sri Sri Academy Kolkata's plan to set up their own guidance cell led to 8 senior teachers training to become counsellors. Ms. Suvina Shunglu, Founding Principal & Joint Secretary of the school says, "Great enthusiasm to guide young students along with our engagement with Univariety has made us perceive career counselling in a new light. The concept of counselling as a total package, offering a plethora of services like the parent and student counselling, a wide array of workshops, webinars and career-related tests for the students, and training for teachers to become certified career counsellors has been introduced to us by Univariety." COVID-19 has brought about a revolution in mainstream education. With blended programs gaining prominence, it is not surprising that schools are embracing platforms like Univariety to redefine student success outcomes. So while many leading schools in the country have in-house Career Counsellors, Trilok Singh Bist, Principal of Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Vasundhara sums it up: "While we have trained counsellors and teachers to guide students, we require a partner like Univariety to keep them up to speed with current career trends and make guidance accessible through technology." About Univariety Univariety is India's largest career guidance and alumni management platform for schools. The fastest-growing Ed-tech company that pioneered the use of technology in K-12 education, Univariety is an established leader in the field of career guidance for school students. The organisation is at the forefront of successful partnerships in the education space with UCLA Extension endorsing its flagship 'Global Career Counsellor' certification for teachers, psychologists, and career counsellors. With more than 350+ progressive schools utilizing its services, Univariety has evolved as the most preferred career guidance platform for schools. For more information on Univariety, log on to https://www.univariety.com/ or contact Ms. Neha Sharma, VP, Univariety @ neha.sharma@univariety.com PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Diwali gone up in smoke, say traders facing huge losses after firecracker ban

Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi said their Diwali has gone up in smoke after the ban on all kinds of firecrackers and that they will face huge losses as crackers worth lakhs of rupees have already been stocked by them. The traders and shop...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new coronavirus infections, 72 deaths

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has ...

Tokyo Dome says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal

Tokyo Dome Corp, owner of the home stadium of Japans Yomiuri Giants baseball club, said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on an activist proposal to oust its top management.Tokyo Dome has become the late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020