IPL Final Scoreboard: MI vs DC

IPL Final Scoreboard: MI vs DCPTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:26 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday
Delhi Capitals Innings Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0 Shikhar Dhawan b Jayant 15 Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2 Shreyas Iyer not out 65 Rishabh Pant c Hardik b Coulter-Nile 56 Shimron Hetmyer c Coulter-Nile b Boult 5 Axar Patel c sub b Coulter-Nile 9 Kagiso Rabada run out 0 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/16 3/22 4/118 5/137 6/149 7/156 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-30-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-28-0, Jayant Yadav 4-0-25-1, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-29-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-30-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-13-0. More PTI PDS PDSPDS
