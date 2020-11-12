Left Menu
NDMC announces rebate in Property Tax Bills

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced a 10 per cent rebate in the Property Tax Bills paid before December 31 and a 5 per cent rebate for payment till January 31, 2021 "The civic body has already authenticated the assessment list for the year 2020-21 to determine the tax liability on property tax owners in NDMC Area in a public notice issued on November 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:55 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced a 10 per cent rebate in the Property Tax Bills paid before December 31 and a 5 per cent rebate for payment till January 31, 2021

"The civic body has already authenticated the assessment list for the year 2020-21 to determine the tax liability on property tax owners in NDMC Area in a public notice issued on November 5. "Consequent to this exercise, the property tax bills are being sent to all the property owners and it is expected that these will be received by all assesses by November 20," a senior civic body official said. The NDMC has also clarified that some of the assessees who have challenged the Bye-Laws, 2009 (Unit Area Method) in Delhi High Court, their rateable value was required to be re-fixed with effect from April 1, 2010, as per the decision of the Supreme Court and in most of the cases this exercise has been completed. "However, there are still few cases pending for assessment on account of non-availability of desired information from such assessees and there may be chances that bills are dispatched to such assessees on the basis of earlier rateable value as the bills are computer-generated

"In such type of cases, assessees are requested to kindly ignore the Rateable Value indicated on the bill and make the payment of tax as per their own self-assessment on actual rent basis if the property is on rent or on the basis of old Rateable Value till the new assessment is finalised," the official added. The NDMC would also organise camps in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations in their colonies during next month to facilitate senior citizens for payment of tax in view of COVID-19 situation in the city.

