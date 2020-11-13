Left Menu
BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of UP

The BJP on Friday announced its new team of state in-charges, with party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be the in-charge of West Bengal and he will be assisted by BJP national secretary Arvind Menon and party national IT cell head Amit Malviya. The appointments come more than a month after BJP president J P Nadda announced a new team of party national office bearers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:44 IST
BJP announces new team of state in-charges; Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of UP

The BJP on Friday announced its new team of state in-charges, with party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be the in-charge of West Bengal and he will be assisted by BJP national secretary Arvind Menon and party national IT cell head Amit Malviya.

The appointments come more than a month after BJP president J P Nadda announced a new team of party national office bearers. Bhupender Yadav will continue as the in-charge for Bihar and Gujarat, and will be assisted by party national secretaries Harish Dwivedi and Anupam Hazara, according to a statement. Similarly, party national secretary Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Singh in Uttar Pradesh. Singh will also look after the party's work in Rajasthan.

The BJP has appointed party vice president Baijayant Panda as in-charge of Delhi and Assam, while its general secretary C T Ravi will be in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, the statement said. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was earlier co-incharge for Delhi, will now look after the party's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

Former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who was looking after Karnataka, will now be in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said. Arun Singh, who was the in-charge of Odisha, replaces Rao. Newly appointed general secretary D Purandeshwari will now look after the party's work in Odisha and will also be the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, and Dilip Sakia of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said. The party has made Union Minister V Muralidharan in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-incharge.

Party national secretary Satya Kumar, who is co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh, has been made in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar and national secretary Vinod Tawde in-charge of Haryana, it said..

