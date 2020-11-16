2 Nigerian drug-peddlers arrested

Two Nigerians were arrested on Monday on charges of drug-peddling, police said here. Mark and Henry were held following a tip-off by one of their accomplices arrested on October 30 with cocaine and ecstasy tablets, they said.

The two were suppliers of high-end drugs, they said. Six mobile phones have been seized from them, the police said.

While Mark has two passports, Henry has none, they said, adding that further investigations have begun.