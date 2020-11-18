Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Inter-state GST invoice racket busted

The racket involves three tax payers, one from Maharashtra and two others from Karnataka, who are involved in supplying labour and providing contract services, a release by DGGI stated. The racket came to light when searches were conducted in remote areas of Chandrapur district against a taxpayer allegedly involved in issuing fake invoices and availing fraudulent input tax credit (ITC), it was stated.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:14 IST
Maha: Inter-state GST invoice racket busted

An inter-state tax invoice racket with fake transactions of over Rs 131 crore and fraudulent input tax credit of over Rs 26 crore was busted by the Nagpur unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an official said on Wednesday. The racket involves three tax payers, one from Maharashtra and two others from Karnataka, who are involved in supplying labour and providing contract services, a release by DGGI stated.

The racket came to light when searches were conducted in remote areas of Chandrapur district against a taxpayer allegedly involved in issuing fake invoices and availing fraudulent input tax credit (ITC), it was stated. Further probe revealed that the taxpayer was fake and documents uploaded on the GST portal as proof of address like electricity bills etc, were all forged and fabricated, it was stated.

According to the DGGI, details of two more taxpayers based in Karnataka were unearthed during the probe and it was revealed that the accused had taken GST registration on the same date, had declared same email addresses and were sole suppliers/buyers of each other. Fraudulent ITC to the tune of Rs 26.09 crore has been detected, the DGGI said, adding that the process has been initiated to apprehend the kingpin of the racket who is based in Karnataka.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020