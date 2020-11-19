7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Government's latest investment of $164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.

"The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and build back better. That's why we are prioritising construction projects in schools so more young New Zealanders can learn in warm, dry and modern classrooms that are fit-for-purpose," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"This package will help create and sustain more than 3,000 jobs. The Ministry of Education and schools will be engaging with local builders, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, and electricians, who will, in turn, need to buy products and supplies from local stores."

Greytown School in Wairarapa is one of the schools in the package. Minister Hipkins was joined by local MP Kieran McAnulty to deliver the good news to staff and students.

"I am pleased to announce $6 million of funding to replace a 100-year-old five classroom block which has severely deteriorated over time and four new classrooms for the school's growing role. I know the school and the wider community has been waiting for this for a long time.

"It's only right that families expect quality classrooms for their children to learn in.

"I'm proud the Government is doing more to lift the quality of the classrooms students and teachers spend so much time in.

"Our investment is backed up by our plan to make training opportunities readily available to ensure there is a pipeline of skilled workers to support regional economies and employers."

Projects announced today are part of the Government's National Education Growth Plan and the National School Redevelopment Programme. They include:

- $4.5 million for roll growth classrooms at two Tai Tokerau schools:

o Karetu School (one roll growth classroom)

o Kaitaia School (five roll growth classrooms)

- Over $10 million to expand Ormiston Primary School (250 additional student places)

- Over $10 million to expand Kauri Flats School (350 additional student places)

- $9 million to redevelop and expand Browns Bay School (286 upgraded or additional student places)

- $30 million for 91 short term roll growth classrooms in Auckland

- $4 million for roll growth classrooms at two Waikato schools:

o Raglan Area School (four roll growth classroom)

o Hukanui School (two roll growth classrooms)

- Over $30 million for three new schools and expansions in the Bay of Plenty for more than additional 1,000 students

o Te Okuroa Drive School - Stage 2 expansion

o Papamoa College - Stage 3 & 4 expansion

o Taumata School - Stage 2 expansion

- $2.5 million for roll growth classrooms at two Gisborne schools:

o Wainui Beach School (two roll growth classrooms)

o Waikirikiri School (two roll growth classrooms)

- $1 million for two roll growth classrooms at Te Horo School in Otaki

- $25 million for 77 short term roll growth classrooms at 24 schools in the North Island (excluding Auckland).

"Altogether, $132 million has been allocated across schools in the North Island today. I look forward to announcing the allocation of the further $32 million across schools in the South Island tomorrow," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)