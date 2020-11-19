Mayawati bereaved
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati's father Prabhu Dayal died here on Thursday, the party said. Dayal (95) was ailing for some time.
BSP general secretary Satish Misra issued a condolence message, informing about the demise of the party supremo's father. He expressed condolence on behalf of the party cadre and leaders.
BSP sources said though a final decision was yet to be taken, Dayal's last rites could be performed in Delhi on Friday afternoon..
