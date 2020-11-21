Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM orders creation of revolving fund to pay fees of govt school students admitted to medical colleges

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, which has been directed to create this fund,has been asked to settle the tuition and hostel fees directly to the respective colleges. "This measure is aimed at giving effect to my announcement on November 18 to provide post matric scholarship and other financial assistance to all government school students who have been allotted seats (in the undergraduate courses) under the 7.5 per cent quota, Palaniswami said in a statement here on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:34 IST
TN CM orders creation of revolving fund to pay fees of govt school students admitted to medical colleges
"Despite being aware that these students would get financial assistance from the government, DMK offered its help. This is nothing but a political drama," Palaniswami charged. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered the creation of a revolving fund to pay fees of government school students who cleared NEET and were allotted seats in private medical and dental colleges under the governments 7.5 per cent reservation. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, which has been directed to create this fund, has been asked to settle the tuition and hostel fees directly to the respective colleges.

"This measure is aimed at giving effect to my announcement on November 18 to provide post-matric scholarship and other financial assistance to all government school students who have been allotted seats (in the undergraduate courses) under the 7.5 per cent quota, Palaniswami said in a statement here on Saturday. Accusing opposition DMK leader M K Stain of enacting a farce by offering to pay the fees, the chief minister said the students need not wait for scholarship funds.

"Despite being aware that these students would get financial assistance from the government, DMK offered its help. This is nothing but a political drama," Palaniswami charged.

Earlier in the day, the DMK chief had announced that his party would bear the tuition fees of government school students who got admission in private medical colleges under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation. Palaniswami said he had announced post-matric scholarship and other financial aid, as poor students from government schools and those from Corporation, Municipality, Adi Dravidar, Tribal Welfare, Kallar Denotified Tribes schools and Forest Department schools were financially not in a position to fund their higher studies.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns

Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerlands modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their l...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegalThe honourary secretary of CAP V Chandr...

Rugby-Scarratt's last-gasp penalty helps England to edge past France

England centre Emily Scarratt scored a penalty in the dying seconds as the worlds top-ranked womens team battled to a 25-23 victory over France at Twickenham on Saturday in the second of their two November internationals.The Red Roses came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020