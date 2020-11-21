TN CM orders creation of revolving fund to pay fees of govt school students admitted to medical colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered the creation of a revolving fund to pay fees of government school students who cleared NEET and were allotted seats in private medical and dental colleges under the governments 7.5 per cent reservation. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, which has been directed to create this fund, has been asked to settle the tuition and hostel fees directly to the respective colleges.

"This measure is aimed at giving effect to my announcement on November 18 to provide post-matric scholarship and other financial assistance to all government school students who have been allotted seats (in the undergraduate courses) under the 7.5 per cent quota, Palaniswami said in a statement here on Saturday. Accusing opposition DMK leader M K Stain of enacting a farce by offering to pay the fees, the chief minister said the students need not wait for scholarship funds.

"Despite being aware that these students would get financial assistance from the government, DMK offered its help. This is nothing but a political drama," Palaniswami charged.

Earlier in the day, the DMK chief had announced that his party would bear the tuition fees of government school students who got admission in private medical colleges under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation. Palaniswami said he had announced post-matric scholarship and other financial aid, as poor students from government schools and those from Corporation, Municipality, Adi Dravidar, Tribal Welfare, Kallar Denotified Tribes schools and Forest Department schools were financially not in a position to fund their higher studies.