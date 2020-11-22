AASU general secy resigns

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, general secretary of the influential All Assam Students Union, announced his resignation on Saturday night. Addressing the 17th convention of AASU here, Gogoi said he is quitting but did not cite any reason for the decision.

"After much deliberation, I have taken this decision and I request all of you to help me to bid adieu to ASSU. "Not for my personal interest I am resigning. I know there are risks and challenges in my future action. I seek the blessings of the people of Assam," the PhD scholar of Dibrugarh University said.

There have been speculations about him joining active politics after Gogoi, a front-ranking leader during the anti--Citizenship Amendment Act movement in Assam last year, had said that if needed in the interest of protecting the state and its people, a new political party may be launched under the aegis of AASU. In September, a new regional political entity 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad' was launched, proposed by the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Assembly elections are due in Assam early next year. After the formation of AJP, Gogoi had said that the historic Assam Accord of 1985 will be the key agenda of the new regional political party, adopting and maintaining 'Assam first; and will be forever' policy.