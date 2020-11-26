Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK PM names new chief of staff: former banker and adviser Rosenfield

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:48 IST
FACTBOX-UK PM names new chief of staff: former banker and adviser Rosenfield
Representative Image

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday. Who is Rosenfield?

MOST RECENT JOB: Rosenfield joins No10 from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016.

BANK OF AMERICA Rosenfield worked as managing director of investment banking at Bank of America from 2011 to 2016.

UK TREASURY He spent 11 years at the British finance minister as a policy adviser and then principal private secretary to Chancellors Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

EDUCATION Rosenfield was educated at Manchester Grammar School and University College London.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, China to announce revised height of Mt.Everest soon

Nepal and China will jointly announce the revised height of Mt Everest, the worlds highest peak, probably during the upcoming visit of the Chinese defence minister to the Himalayan nation, according to media reports on Thursday. The Nepal g...

Rights guaranteed by Constitution safe only when society discharges its basic duties: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the rights given to every citizen by the Constitution can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties vigilantly. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion ...

From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programmes, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Educa...

Strike impacts normal life in Kerala, West Bengal; banking operations hit

A nationwide strike by trade unions in protest against the BJP-led Centres economic policies on Thursday hit normal life in Kerala, parts of West Bengal, Assam and Telangana as public transport went off-road and banking services were disrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020