From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programmes, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. In the meeting, it was also decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessing the existing scenario of school education boards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:53 IST
From next academic year, technical courses to be offered in regional languages
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

From the next academic year, technical courses, including engineering programs, will be offered in regional languages, according to Education Ministry officials. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

"A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially engineering courses, imparting education in mother tongue (and this) will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being shortlisted for the same," a senior ministry official said. In the meeting, it was also decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessing the existing scenario of school education boards. The NTA, which conducts the JEE(Main) and NEET-UG among others, will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations, it was decided in the meeting. "The University Grants Commission has also been directed to ensure all scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same and address all grievances of the students immediately," the official said.

The NTA had last month announced its decision to conduct the JEE (Main) in nine regional languages, apart from Hindi and English from 2021. However, the IITs are yet to take up the matter so far on whether the JEE (Advanced) will also be offered in regional language.

The need to assess the school education scenario before coming out with syllabus arises because many boards, including national boards like CBSE and CISCE, have rationalized their exam syllabus due to the COVID-19 situation and subsequent academic loss due to schools being closed since March 2020.

