US President-elect Joe Biden has sustained a sprain to his right foot while playing with his dog, officials said Sunday. The President-elect was examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution”. In order to avoid disrupting regularly scheduled appointments on Monday, arrangements were made for President-elect Biden to receive an x-ray and then an additional CT Sunday afternoon, with the expected delays involved when opening closed offices and giving personnel time to set up, a Biden spokesperson said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:49 IST
Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog

US President-elect Joe Biden has sustained a sprain to his right foot while playing with his dog, officials said Sunday. “Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture, and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said. Biden twisted his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while playing with his dog Major. The President-elect was examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution”.

In order to avoid disrupting regularly scheduled appointments on Monday, arrangements were made for President-elect Biden to receive an x-ray and then an additional CT Sunday afternoon, with the expected delays involved when opening closed offices and giving personnel time to set up, a Biden spokesperson said. Biden would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 next. At 78, he would be the oldest person to be sworn in as the US president. Biden’s last health record was released in December 2019 by Dr O'Connor, an associate professor of Medicine at George Washington University.

The physician said, “Biden is ‘healthy, vigorous’ and ‘fit’ to be the president. Biden does not use tobacco or drink alcohol and exercises five days a week. He is taking blood thinners and medication for acid reflux, cholesterol, and seasonal allergies, said the report. “Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. He continues to receive close dermatologic surveillance,” it said. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

