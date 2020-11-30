Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Duare Sarkar' camps to start functioning in Bengal from Dec 1

According to the plan, benefits of government schemes and services will be delivered to eligible beneficiaries through camps organised in each gram panchayat and municipality area. The programme will be rolled out from December 1 till January 31.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:51 IST
'Duare Sarkar' camps to start functioning in Bengal from Dec 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Benefits of at least 11 state government-run schemes will be made available to eligible people at camps to be set up for 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorsteps) programme starting Tuesday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday. The flagship schemes include the globally acclaimed 'Kanyashree' (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage), besides 'Khadya Sathi'( for ensuring that almost 90 per cent of the population comes under food security), 'Sikshashree' (one time grant given to SC and ST students from class 5 to class 8 to go to schools).

Other government schemes like 'Rupashree (one-time financial grant of Rs 25,000 for economically stressed families at the time of their daughter's marriage), 'Jai Johar' (for the betterment of ST people), 'Taposili Bondhu' (pension scheme for SC people), 'Akhyashree' (a scheme that provides scholarships to students of minority communities in the state) and MGNREGS will also be included, Bandopadhyay told reporters at the state secretariat. "In addition, applications related to schemes, including social pensions like old age, widow, persons with disabilities implemented by any government department would be received during the course of this outreach programme for appropriate action," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week announced setting up of 'Duare Sarkar' camps in the state for redressing grievances of people. According to the plan, benefits of government schemes and services will be delivered to eligible beneficiaries through camps organised in each gram panchayat and municipality area.

The programme will be rolled out from December 1 till January 31. While camps in the first phase are scheduled from December 1- 11, the second one will be from December 15-24, the third from January 2-12 and the fourth from January 18-30.

The West Bengal government has prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the programme, Bandyopadhyay said. "Senior officials in the rank of SDOs and BDOs will be monitoring the developments. Feedback from attendees will be collected during and after the outreach programme.

"The experience of each phase will be used to improve the delivery of services to the beneficiaries attending subsequent camps," Bandyopadhyay said. The entire state government machinery of the state government will be working in mission-mode for ensuring the success of this programme, he added.

The camps must be organised in such a manner that every gram panchayat, municipality ward is covered at least once in each round, he said. On completion of each phase, SDOs/BDOs should submit a detailed summary report to the district magistrate, highlighting the numbers of visitors who attended the camps.

"Detailed impact of the assessment of the camps will be done through an independent third party," a state government official said. According to government sources, the camps will be functional from 10am to 4pm everyday.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020