Efforts needed to create legal consciousness among people: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 01:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Describing quality legal education as a great need of the present time, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday laid emphasis on making efforts to create legal consciousness among people. Addressing the online inauguration ceremony of the Law and Social Sciences Building of Maharaja Ganga Singh University of Bikaner, the governor said that along with theory, practical knowledge was also necessary for development of legal education.

Along with law teachers, services should also be sought from judges, lawyers and officials associated with the judicial system, Mishra said. The governor also spoke about the new education policy and stressed on implementation of employment-oriented courses in universities, according to a an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended the function through a video-conferencing. Referring to the establishment of an IIT, AIIMS, National Law University, and an ayurved university in Rajasthan, the chief minister said the state was moving fast in the sector of higher education because of these institutions.

He said 40 colleges were opened in the state in 2019 and 47 in 2020. The quality of education in the state has improved, and Rajiv Gandhi Swarna Jayanti Vidyalaya and Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya in all 33 districts have been opened as centres of excellence, Gehlot said.

The CM said a historic initiative has been taken to benefit 10,000 people in Rajasthan through skill development..

