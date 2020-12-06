Puducherry CM, Ministers pay homage to Ambedkar

Puducherry, Dec 6 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitutionand champion of the oppressed B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister A Namassivayam, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, legislators and leaders of different wings of the ruling party were among those present. Narayanasamy paid homage to a portrait of Ambedkar at the PCC office and also garlanded his statue at his memorial here.

Leaders and office-bearers of different outfits championing the cause of SC and ST also paid homage to the statue. Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, staff and teachers of the varsity paid floral tribute to a statue of Ambedkar on the campus.