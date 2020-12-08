AP SRM varsity's new Registrar assumes charge

Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI): Well-known academician and administrator Ernest Samuel Ratnakumar has taken over as Registrar of SRM University, AP, here on Tuesday. SRM Vice-Chancellor V S Rao said in a release that Samuel came with rich and diverse experience in senior academic, legal and general administration of over three decades apart from industry experience.

Samuel is a recipient of various awards for his meritorious service and outstanding contributions, Rao said.