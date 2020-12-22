Left Menu
Kenya: Jane Kimiti wins African Union Continental Teacher of Year award 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jane Kimiti the Principal of Othaya Girls School, Kenya is declared as the winner of the African Union Continental Teacher of Year award, 2020, according to a report by Capital News.

Inaugurated in 2019, in Ethiopia, the African Union Continental Teacher of the Year award was reportedly established to bestow respect to teachers and the profession of spreading education committed by teachers across Africa.

Kimiti was acknowledged for engaging in quality teaching resulting to reach high standards of student achievement by encouraging desirable conduct among students through positive feedback. Also being recognized for inculcating activities that enhance social and cultural values in students, Kimiti has been applauded for enriching long-term career goals among students by organizing arrangements with relevant agencies and information. She said, "one of the presentations that made a mark in my win was one of the programme that we developed as a school code-named classes without borders which was appreciated even in South Africa. This proved that we can give quality education together as a continent" while acknowledging the award.

Reportedly, helping students to connect in the COVID-19 pandemic, the program included students from seven schools in Othaya to learn via zoom classes.

However, the Program had been calling participants, prior to the Award ceremony.

