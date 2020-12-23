Left Menu
Mumbai mayor to conduct drawing competition for kids on Jan 10

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold an online drawing competition for children on January 10, 2021, ahead of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Last year, nearly 78 lakh children participated in this annual drawing composition, the release said.Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:22 IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold an online drawing competition for children on January 10, 2021, ahead of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The theme of the competition is 'Mazi Mumbai' (My Mumbai) and it will be conducted through the portal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's education department, a release issued by the BMC on Tuesday said.

Participants will have to upload their drawings on the portal between 12 pm and 5 pm, it said. The age group for participants was not specified in the release.

Pednekar held a meeting on Tuesday and asked BMC officials to give wide publicity to the competition so that children participate in it in big numbers. Last year, nearly 78 lakh children participated in this annual drawing composition, the release said.

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926. He died on November 17, 2012. The BMC, country's richest civic body, is ruled by the Shiv Sena.

