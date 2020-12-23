Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will establish a Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT-Varanasi to facilitate short and long term projects at the instituteISRO and the Indian Institute of Technology BHU signed a memorandum of understanding MoU on Wednesday and the move can help propel the culture of research and development among students, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:59 IST
ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will establish a Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT-Varanasi to facilitate short and long term projects at the institute.

ISRO and the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday and the move can help propel the culture of research and development among students, the statement said. ''Under this agreement, ISRO-IIT (BHU) will open the Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) in the institute," it said. Short-term projects for B-Tech and M-Tech students from the institute and associate institutes will also be included in this sequence. ''Long term R&D projects leading to the PhD programme will also be offered. Capacity building programmes like conferences, exhibitions and short courses will be organised to strengthen the knowledge base in the field," the statement added. The MoU was signed by IIT(BHU) director Prof Pramod Kumar Jain on behalf of the institute and P V Venkatakrishnan, the director of Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), ISRO headquarter.

ISRO scientific secretary R Umamaheswaran gave the inaugural address. Jain said the Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) of ISRO will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He said IIT(BHU) will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R&D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S will be directed to maximise the utilisation of research potential, infrastructure and expertise available at ISRO and IIT(BHU), he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a larg...

Irish PM says Brexit gap wide on fish, deal still likely

The gap between British and European Union negotiators on the remaining Brexit sticking point of fishing rights is still wide, but enough progress has been made that a deal is still likely, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Wednesd...

Czech government to close most shops amid tougher COVID restrictions

The Czech government will close non-essential shops and services and enforce a stricter curfew from Sunday as it seeks to curb another rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.Blatny sai...

Five months pregnant, woman finishes TCS Work 10K Bengaluru

One of the inspiring stories of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020 is a five-month pregnant woman completing the race in just 62 minutes. Meet Ankita Gaur, a mom-to-be, who completed her TCS World 10K run on Sunday. Ankita, who has been runni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020