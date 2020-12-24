Left Menu
Tagore's vision, philosophy must be preserved: Mamata on Visva-Bharati turning 100

Visva-Bharati, located in Santiniketan, was established in 1921. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagores greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called upon people to preserve the vision and philosophy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati -a seat of learning founded by the bard

Visva-Bharati, located in Santiniketan, was established in 1921. The institute received the status of a central university in 1951 by an act of Parliament

''Visva Bharati University turns 100. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagore's greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being. We must preserve the vision and philosophy of this great visionary,'' the CM tweeted.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

