Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy to join Krea University as its first Pro Vice-Chancellor

Chennai, Dec 24 PTI The former chairman and managing director of Cognizant India Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is all set to join Krea University as its first Pro Vice- Chancellor in January 2021.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:21 IST
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy to join Krea University as its first Pro Vice-Chancellor
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The former chairman and managing director of Cognizant (India) Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is all set to join Krea University as its first Pro Vice- Chancellor in January 2021. Ramkumar as the first Pro Vice-Chancellor would be responsible for professional learning, a press release said.

In his new role, Ramkumar would help drive the mission and long-term strategy of the University of its professional programmes across Masters in Business Administration, executive education, that would add significant value to businesses, individuals. ''In addition, Ramkumar, as a part of the core leadership team, will help strengthen the University's vision to be a teaching and research university that defines global benchmarks,'' the release said.

Krea University Vice-chancellor Dr Sunder Ramaswamy said, ''Ramkumar brings to Krea a rare combination of three decades of industry, professional and academic experience. His deep appreciation of structural shifts across industries and newer models of learning will be a great asset to Krea...'' On taking up the new responsibility, Ramkumar said, ''I am truly excited to be part of the Krea team that strongly believes in the larger purpose of helping humanity prepare for an unpredictable world''.

''I am confident that the rich heritage of the Graduate Business School, Krea's pioneering interwoven learning model and strong legacy of core values will enable the alumni of the university to confidently embrace the future,'' he added. Ramkumar has over 30 years of experience in the information technology industry and academia.

In his 22 years of service at Cognizant, he held more than half a dozen portfolios and has held various leadership positions including executive director, India and chief knowledge officer. Prior to joining Cognizant, Ramkumar was with Tata Consultancy Services and is also associated with the Chennai Mathematical Institute, one of the premier institutions of excellence for teaching and research in mathematics, computer science and data science.

Ramkumar is the immediate past president of the over century-old Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was also the past Vice-Chairman of American Chamber of Commerce. The governing council of the Krea University includes iconic industrialist Anand Mahindra, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and industrialist Sajjan Jindal.

The university houses two schools (school of interwoven arts and sciences and graduate school of business) and provides strategic oversight to three research centres.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...

Sena-ruled TMC rejects land transfer proposal for Bullet train

In a setback for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train, Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream project, the Shiv Sena-led Thane Municipal Corporation has rejected a proposal for handing over land for it in the district. The decision comes amid a dispu...

PADMA SHRI SANJEEV KAPOOR UNVIELS LOGO OF SAJID QURESHI’S FODXPERT

Mr. Sajid Qureshi of Royal Restaurants and Hotels Projects New Venture - Fodxpert- An online food magazine logo unveiling by Ace Chef and Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor23rd December 2020 in Mumbai -Hitting somewhat of a magic formula in magazine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020