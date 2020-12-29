Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka to set up more medical colleges under PPP model: Minister

Karnataka needs more medical colleges to meet the demand for doctors and the government is willing to establish more in Public-Private Partnership PPP, State Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:28 IST
Karnataka to set up more medical colleges under PPP model: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka needs more medical colleges to meet the demand for doctors and the government is willing to establish more in Public-Private Partnership (PPP), State Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after inauguration of new building of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research centre here by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said establishing a medical college requires Rs 600-700 crore.

''If it is built in the PPP model, it reduces the burden on state exchequer and also helps provide affordable medical education and treatment to the needy. This model is being adopted in Gujarat and the same will be implemented here as well,'' the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that as per WHO guidelines there should be one doctor for 1000 population, Sudhakar said in India, there is a doctor for every 10-12 thousand population. Therefore, there is a necessity to increase the number of medical colleges in order to produce more number of doctors, he said.

The Narendra Modi government has added over 157 medical colleges in the last 6 years, he said, adding the Central government has a vision to set up 22 AIIMS across the country, one in each state. ''We are committed to bring one AIIMS in our state too.The process of obtaining permission is already in progress and soon there will be an AIIMS functional in the state,'' he said.

Sudhakar also said that there will be a new health and medical education policy in the state soon. .

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhabria's firm suspected to have cheated several car finance firms: cops

Car designer Dilip Chhabrias firm is suspected to have cheated several finance companies by obtaining loans fraudulently, the city police said on Tuesday. The Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Chhabria on Monda...

Mehbooba alleges Centre disrespecting Constitution

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving to achieve the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir within the Constitution of the country. She also criticised th...

Record shows US sold ambassador's home in Israel for $67M

The United States sold the ambassadors residence in Israel for more than USD 67 million in July, according to an official Israeli record of the sale, which the State Department only confirmed several weeks later without detailing the implic...

Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

By Sarah White PARIS, Dec 29 - French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything from cars to perfume, died...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020