Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pakistan delays reopening of schools, colleges to Jan 18

Pakistan on Monday delayed the planned phased reopening of educational institutions to January 18, as 1,895 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:56 IST
COVID-19: Pakistan delays reopening of schools, colleges to Jan 18

Pakistan on Monday delayed the planned phased reopening of educational institutions to January 18, as 1,895 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload stands at 488,529, according to official data. In the last 24 hours, 39 people have died due to coronavirus-related complications. The virus death toll is 10,350.

There are 35,722 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 442,457 people have recovered from the disease. After a near-five month break due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan in September last year began reopening schools and colleges, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases.

However, a second virus wave led to all education institutions getting closed on November 25. The institutions were to reopen on January 11 but now the reopening has been delayed by a week. After chairing a meeting with provincial education ministers on Monday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told the media that in the first phase standard IX to XII students would resume classes from January 18.

In the next phase, students of classes I to VIII would return to schools from January 25. All higher education institutions would resume from February 1. However, Mahmood said a meeting with the ministers would be held on January 14 or 15 to evaluate the situation before the official reopening takes place.

Board examinations which are customarily held in March and April are expected to be held in May and June..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Giant LED screens put up at Singhu border to reach out to protesters

As more people join their agitation, farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Delhis Singhu border have installed giant LED screens and speakers to reach out to many protesters as possible. As their agitation entered the 37th day, ...

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Alibaba founder Jack Mas absence from public view in the past two months, including missing the final episode of a TV show on which he was to appear as a judge, has fueled social media speculation over his whereabouts amid a Chinese regulat...

Greek PM leaves key jobs unchanged in new year reshuffle

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet on Monday in an attempt to give a boost to his conservative government, but left key ministers in place to give policy continuity for the economy and foreign affairs. As Greece...

UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shots in race to stem COVID surge

Britain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, racing to give protection to the elderly and vulnerable as a new surge of cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021