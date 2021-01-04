Left Menu
Ambala: Six students, two teachers of govt school test positive for coronavirus

Six students and two teachers of a government senior secondary school at Ambala Cantonment tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday. They said the Health Department had collected samples of some teachers and 206 students of Classes 10 and 12 a few days ago.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:31 IST
Six students and two teachers of a government senior secondary school at Ambala Cantonment tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday. They said the Health Department had collected samples of some teachers and 206 students of Classes 10 and 12 a few days ago. Six of the students and two teachers were found infected with the virus, they added. The principal of the school said they had adopted all precautionary measures to check the coronavirus spread. The temperature of the students is being checked through thermal screening and wearing a mask has been made compulsory for every student and teacher attending the school, he said. Government schools in Haryana were re-opened from December 21.

Deputy DEO Sudhir Kalra said after getting the report of the Ambala Cantonment school, all schools in the district have been put on alert. He said they have already directed the schools to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

