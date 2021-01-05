Odisha to conduct health check-ups in schools & colleges for COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:20 IST
The Odisha government would undertake regular health check-ups in educational institutions across the state for COVID-19 after opening of schools and colleges, an official said on Tuesday. The Health and Family Welfare department would undertake health check-ups in educational institutions after opening of schools on January 8 and colleges/universities on January 11, the official said.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra has assured the state government on behalf of the H&FW department about health check-ups at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra. The chief secretary had earlier asked the department to conduct frequent health check-ups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive mesure against any possible large breakout of the pandemic.

He said the head of the educational institutions would remain in constant touch with local health workers and doctors of their localities and report any suspect case immediately. ''ACS P K Mohapatra has assured the government the health personnel would visit the educational institutions regularly for health checkup,'' the official said.

As the government has already announced the date for reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 students, School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said there will be no further reduction of the syllabus. Earlier, the government had announced slashing of the syllabus by 30 per cent. Sanitization and safety of all students is a priority of the government, the minister said, adding that around 25 students will be kept in each section for the classes.

Accordingly, the number of sections will be increased in case there is more number of students, he said. The minister said that the principal secretary of the School and Mass Education department had held a meeting with all District Education Officers (DEOs) on Monday. A Nodal Officer has already been engaged in each district. They will work in coordination with their respective Collectors and DEOs,'' the minister said.

''Classes will be held for 100 days before the examinations. Therefore, there will be no holiday on Saturday and Sundays. Only Observation Days will be holidays. The DEOs have also been asked to appoint teachers if required,'' the minister said. The government had earlier announced that classes for standard 10 students will be held from January 8 to April 26 whereas classes for standard Class 12 students will be held between January 8 and April 28.

Similarly, the examination for standard 10 students will start from May 3 while the examination for standard 12 students will begin from May 15. Meanwhile, the government has also issued a guideline for opening of the hostels.

