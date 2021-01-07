Pilibhit: Two minor sisters allege rape by employer

Two minor sisters who worked as domestic helps here have alleged that they were raped by their employer, police said on Thursday.

Pilibhit SP Jaiprakash Yadav said both girls have charged their employer with raping them repeatedly. Prima facie, it appears that the sisters leveled the allegation as they were removed from work but an inquiry is being conducted, the SP said.

The sisters, aged 15 and 13, who met senior officials during a “samadhan divas” meeting, alleged that their employer sexually exploited one of them for the past one year, police said referring to the complaint. On October 28, the employer allegedly raped the other sister and had been sexually exploiting her since then, police said, adding that both alleged that they had been complaining to police for the past two months but to no avail.

