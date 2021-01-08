Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan starts 1st day under emergency steps to curb virus

Japan began its first day under a coronavirus state of emergency on Friday with much of life as usual, including morning commuter trains shuttling crowds of mask-wearing people at bustling stations.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his request for restaurants to shorten business hours and for people to work from home.We take this very seriously.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:42 IST
Japan starts 1st day under emergency steps to curb virus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan began its first day under a coronavirus state of emergency on Friday with much of life as usual, including morning commuter trains shuttling crowds of mask-wearing people at bustling stations.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his request for restaurants to shorten business hours and for people to work from home.

"We take this very seriously. By all means, I would like to overcome this difficult situation with the cooperation of the people," Suga told reporters.

The emergency runs through February 7. The declaration is asking restaurants and bars close by 8 pm while drinks won't be served after 7 pm.

It applies to Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Nationwide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached some 260,000, with more than 7,500 new cases reported Friday.

"Infection is the highest ever in every region of the nation," said Suga.

Suga has promised legal revisions, including allowing penalties and other measures to add more force to the requests. They will be studied in parliament later this month.

The declaration is expected to have some sway in conformist Japan. Some companies have been resistant to working remotely and the emergency state may help workers assert their wishes to stay home.

But much of life will stay the same, with schools, sports events, stores and movie theaters open, but with social distancing and mask-wearing measures. Crowds are expected to thin at night.

The previous emergency, declared last April and May, although wider in scope and area, had some effect on curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The number of daily cases in Tokyo have been climbing, reaching a daily record 2,447 Thursday. The goal is to bring them down to 500, according to officials.

Like many other Tokyo residents, Kazue Kuramitsu was already pessimistic about how long it might take for things to get back to normal.

"From today, we're basically in a battle for one month. But I don't think the spread will stop," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

The boss of Britains biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it. It can only be a tempor...

India 96/2 at stumps on day two, trail Australia by 242 runs

India were 96 for two at stumps on day two, trailing Australia by 242 runs in the third Test here on Friday.Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were batting 9 and 5 respectively at close of play. India made a solid start with Rohit...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm TOP STORIES DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India reports 18,139 new cases, 234 more fatalities New Delhi Indias daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 19,000 for the fifth time this month, taking the country...

42-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in UP's Amethi district

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a village under the jurisdiction of the Shukul Bazar police station here, a police official said.The 15-year-old girl had gone to attend natures call on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021