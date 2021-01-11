IISc and TalentSprint Announce PG Level Deep Learning Specialization Program

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • For aspiring and practicing AI and ML professionals keen to build Deep Learning expertise and master applications in speech, text, image and video.

• Taught through live interactive online classes by inter-disciplinary group of renowned IISc faculty, hands on learning on curated projects with industry mentor support.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint today announced the launch of a PG level Advanced Certification Program in Deep Learning. This 10-month executive education program is best suited for aspiring and practicing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning professionals who want to build expertise in Deep Learning and master applications in speech, text, image and video, including hardware optimization. A team of 10+ interdisciplinary faculty from IISc and TalentSprint will teach participants through live and interactive online classes and mentor them as they learn hands-on through curated industry capstones, including the option of bringing their own projects. The program will enable participants to establish a portfolio that demonstrates their learnings. Enrolments for the first cohort are open now and classes will commence in March 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global Deep Learning market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025. Improvements in algorithms and advancements in Deep Learning chipsets are driving this growth. Deep Learning is penetrating various sectors at an unprecedented speed, including financial services, healthcare, software, retail, manufacturing, etc. It is being used in investment modeling, fraud detection, designing autonomous cars, virtual assistants, super-computing, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, facial recognition systems, among others. Deep Learning will continue to make an impact in both professional and personal spaces and create several job opportunities.

Announcing the program, Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharya, Professor and Chair of the Department of Computer Science & Automation, and Dean of the Advanced Deep Learning Program, said: "Deep Learning is increasingly being used to extract valuable insights from enormous amounts of data, build innovative products and improve customer experience, thereby enhancing revenue opportunities. This has led to a massive growth in need for professionals with expertise in Deep Learning. This program will fulfill that need. Our team of research faculty will teach and mentor participants and help them build expertise in both the fundamentals and applications of Deep Learning."Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint said: "At TalentSprint, our focus has always been to offer transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs. We are happy to announce our third program with IISc, India's leading institution, in Deep Learning. This program has been specifically designed for working professionals keen to unleash the potential of deep learning in their careers. This pracademic program will bring together lectures by top research faculty at IISc and hands-on labs and projects supported by industry mentors." The Advanced Certification Program in Deep Learning is open for applications for the first cohort, which starts in March 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

About IIScEstablished in 1909, IISc is India's leading university (NIRF Number 1 rank) in advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. From its beginnings, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems in such a setting. IISc's reputation and preeminence ensures that it attracts the best of young faculty members and students from across the world. IISc aims to be among the world's foremost academic institutions through the pursuit of excellence in research and promotion of innovation by offering world-class education to train future leaders in science and technology and by applying science and technology breakthroughs for India's wealth creation and social welfare. https://www.iisc.ac.in/.

About TalentSprintTalentSprint, a NSE group company and a subsidiary of NSE Academy, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company's digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. www.talentsprint.com.

