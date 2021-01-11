Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Teen girl raped by 3 unidentified men, case registered

A 16-year-old girl who wasfound at a railway station in Maharashtras Aurangabad cityhas told police she was raped by three unidentified men, anofficial said on Monday.She was found at Chikalthana railway station on Fridaynight by a childrens helpline and police team, he said.The girl has said she was raped by three men.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:45 IST
Maha: Teen girl raped by 3 unidentified men, case registered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl who wasfound at a railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cityhas told police she was raped by three unidentified men, anofficial said on Monday.

She was found at Chikalthana railway station on Fridaynight by a children's helpline and police team, he said.

''The girl has said she was raped by three men. Thevictim says she is from Varanasi and is married as well. Allher claims are being verified. CCTV footage of the area whereshe was found and places in Aurangabad which she says she hasvisited are being checked,'' the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Saraftold PTI the victim will undergo medical evaluation, includinga psychiatric test, and will be spoken to further to know moredetails of her ordeal.

A rape case under IPC and the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in Osmanpurapolice station on Sunday, Saraf added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...

PDM to stage power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, which aims to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, will be holding a rally on Monday in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have ...

Dal Lake freezes as mercury plummets in J-K

As heavy snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the state plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, leading to the freezing of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021