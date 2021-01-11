Maha: Teen girl raped by 3 unidentified men, case registered

A 16-year-old girl who wasfound at a railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cityhas told police she was raped by three unidentified men, anofficial said on Monday.

She was found at Chikalthana railway station on Fridaynight by a children's helpline and police team, he said.

''The girl has said she was raped by three men. Thevictim says she is from Varanasi and is married as well. Allher claims are being verified. CCTV footage of the area whereshe was found and places in Aurangabad which she says she hasvisited are being checked,'' the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Saraftold PTI the victim will undergo medical evaluation, includinga psychiatric test, and will be spoken to further to know moredetails of her ordeal.

A rape case under IPC and the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in Osmanpurapolice station on Sunday, Saraf added.

