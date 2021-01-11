Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

Omans sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf countrys constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported.The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the regions sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:52 IST
Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

Omans sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf countrys constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported.

The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the regions sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the former culture minister, came to power last year amid intense speculation that gripped the sultanate after the death of his cousin, who left no heirs. His name was written in a sealed envelope left in the palace in Muscat. Now, there will be no more mystery or tempestuous theatrics. Sultan Haitham, who quietly has made his mark over the past year by renaming and reorganising ministries once controlled by his predecessor, changed Omans basic law to allow for the appointment of a crown prince, the succession practice of every other Arab Gulf state. Mondays announcement did not specify who the crown prince would be or what responsibilities he would have.

“This is revolutionary,” said Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University who studies Oman. “It took (Sultan Haitham) a year to absorb everything, and now hes pushing ahead with his own stamp. You dont change the basic law lightly.” The sultans decree also creates a committee to monitor and evaluate the performance of senior government officials. It is an apparent effort to encourage transparency and accountability as the country struggles to borrow after credit agencies listed its debt as ''junk'' — meaning at higher risk for default. Debt stood at around 60 per cent of Omans gross domestic product last year. Earlier this month, Omans state-run news agency announced that the country expects a 2021 budget deficit of some USD 5.7 billion, and plans to take on more debt and draw from its reserves to plug the gap. The sultanate, which produces just under 1 million barrels of oil a day, has felt the pain of plunging oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund estimated that Oman's economy shrank 10 per cent last year, the sharpest contraction among the Gulf countries.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021