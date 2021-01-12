Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Aurangabad civic body to inspect fire system at hospitals

We will also check fire safety equipment in every hospital in Aurangabad well as in other parts of the district, Fire brigade department head R K Sure told PTI. Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and HospitalGMCH in Aurangabad, which is one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has completed a preliminary assessment of its pediatric ward, an official said. He said minor repairs were undertaken at the GMCH. The administration has repaired switchboards and also checked the electricity infrastructure.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:33 IST
Maha: Aurangabad civic body to inspect fire system at hospitals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Against the backdrop of the Bhandara hospital fire tragedy in which ten newborns lost their lives on January 9, the Aurangabad civic body will inspect all hospitals in the district to check their preparedness to meet any eventuality, an official said on Tuesday.

Ten babies died after a fire broke out at the special unit of the state-run Bhandara district hospital located in east Maharashtra.

The official said three teams will be formed to conduct the inspection exercise at all hospitals in Aurangabad city, which is the biggest in the Marathwada region of the state, and rural areas in the district over the next two months.

''We will check the preparedness of hospitals to tackle any fire incident. We will also check fire safety equipment in every hospital in Aurangabad well as in other parts of the district,'' Fire brigade department head R K Sure told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) in Aurangabad, which is one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has completed a preliminary assessment of its pediatric ward, an official said.

He said minor repairs were undertaken at the GMCH.

''The administration has repaired switchboards and also checked the electricity infrastructure. The (safety)audit at GMCH was carried out in 2019, but it will be done again now,'' he said.

According to the official, the pediatric ward has only a single entry.

''Another access to the ward is being planned for emergency purposes. We have written about this to the PublicWorks department,'' said hospital superintendent Dr. Suresh Harbade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex jumps 248 pts to end at new peak; Nifty tops 14,500

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 248 points to end at a fresh life-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel amid positive global cues and persistent FPI inflows.After touching...

Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block

A fire in an apartment block killed eight people in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg in the early hours of Tuesday, the local branch of Russias Investigative Committee said. Investigators from the Sverdlovsk region said a child was a...

Gujarat: First batch of COVID vaccine reaches Ahmedabad airport

Consignments of Covishieldvaccines have reached Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Tuesday, hours after they were dispatched from the Pune-based SerumInstitute of India SII in Maharashtra.Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who visited the airp...

Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion

Rescuers are seeking to free 22 Chinese workers trapped underground for more than two days following an explosion at a partially built gold mine in the countrys east, state media reported on Tuesday.Some 300 rescuers were seeking to clear o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021