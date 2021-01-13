AP posts DGP-rank IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakur as MD of State Road Transport Corporation

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI): In a surprise development, theY S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Wednesday brought backDirector General of Police-rank IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakurinto the limelight, posting him as the Vice-Chairman andManaging Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation.

Thakur would replace Principal Secretary (Transport)M T Krishna Babu, who had been holding full additional chargeas RTC MD for the past few months.

The 1986-batch officer, who was the state DGP (Headof Police Force) during the previous Telugu Desam Partygovernment, was removed from the post on May 30, hours afterJagan assumed charge as Chief Minister in 2019.

Thakur was posted as Commissioner of Printing andStationery and Stores Purchase Department, a posting that isreportedly treated as a punishment after he allegedly madelight of the knife attack on Jagan inside the Visakhapatnamairport in 2018.

Authoritative sources said the Chief Minister has''forgiven'' the officer, who is set to retire from service onMay 31 this year, paving the way for his return with ChiefSecretary Aditya Nath Das issuing an order appointing him inthe new post.

The Chief Secretarys order said the IPSofficer would also hold the post of Commissioner, Printing andStationery, as a full additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary issued another orderposting 2015-batch IPS officer Malika Garg as AdditionalSuperintendent of Police (Administration) of Krishna district.

Malika was recently transferred to the AP cadre fromWest Bengal and had been waiting for a posting.PTI DBV BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)