Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP posts DGP-rank IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakur as MD of State Road Transport Corporation

PTI | Vja | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:24 IST
AP posts DGP-rank IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakur as MD of State Road Transport Corporation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI): In a surprise development, theY S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Wednesday brought backDirector General of Police-rank IPS officer Ram Prawesh Thakurinto the limelight, posting him as the Vice-Chairman andManaging Director of the AP State Road Transport Corporation.

Thakur would replace Principal Secretary (Transport)M T Krishna Babu, who had been holding full additional chargeas RTC MD for the past few months.

The 1986-batch officer, who was the state DGP (Headof Police Force) during the previous Telugu Desam Partygovernment, was removed from the post on May 30, hours afterJagan assumed charge as Chief Minister in 2019.

Thakur was posted as Commissioner of Printing andStationery and Stores Purchase Department, a posting that isreportedly treated as a punishment after he allegedly madelight of the knife attack on Jagan inside the Visakhapatnamairport in 2018.

Authoritative sources said the Chief Minister has''forgiven'' the officer, who is set to retire from service onMay 31 this year, paving the way for his return with ChiefSecretary Aditya Nath Das issuing an order appointing him inthe new post.

The Chief Secretarys order said the IPSofficer would also hold the post of Commissioner, Printing andStationery, as a full additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary issued another orderposting 2015-batch IPS officer Malika Garg as AdditionalSuperintendent of Police (Administration) of Krishna district.

Malika was recently transferred to the AP cadre fromWest Bengal and had been waiting for a posting.PTI DBV BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU court opinion leaves Facebook more exposed over privacy

Any EU country can take legal action against companies like Facebook over cross-border violations of data privacy rules, not just the main regulator in charge of the company, a top court adviser said Wednesday.The preliminary opinion is par...

Cricket-Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.The 33-year-old former ca...

Thousands receive holy water to take part in virtual Gangasagar Mela rituals

At least 54,000 peopleacross the country have so far received holy water from theconfluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, as the WestBengal government arranged for e-snan facility to avoidcrowding at the Gangasagar Mela in the wake of...

Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India SBI, in their pursuit of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021