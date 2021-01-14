Mamata visits gutted Kolkata slum, promises to rebuild shanties

Mamata visits gutted Kolkata slum, promises to rebuild shantiesPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:56 IST
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday visited a gutted slum in northKolkata's Bagbazar area and assured the dwellers that theirshanties will be rebuilt by her government.
Locals claimed that more than 700 people living inaround 150 shanties have been rendered homeless by a blazethat erupted on Wednesday evening. It was brought undercontrol after four hours of firefight.
Banerjee walked around the area and said that affectedpeople will be provided with food and shelter till theirshanties were rebuilt.
She promised each family five kg of rice, lentils,vegetables and milk for children.
''You will stay at the Bagbazar Women's College tillyour residences are rebuilt,'' Banerjee told the slum dwellers.
She asked state minister and local MLA Shashi Panja toensure that an adequate number of blankets are provided tothem.
Leaders of other political parties also visited thearea since morning and spoke with the affected people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banerjee
- West Bengal
- MLA Shashi Panja
- Bagbazar
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee visits tribals in Ballavpur Danga Village, helps in cooking
BJP doesn't want Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew for power: Arjun Singh
Mamata Banerjee visits hospital, says Saurav Ganguly is fine
Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery
Justice Sanjib Banerjee sworn in Chief Justice of Madras HC