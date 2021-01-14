Left Menu
Mamata visits gutted Kolkata slum, promises to rebuild shanties

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:56 IST
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday visited a gutted slum in northKolkata's Bagbazar area and assured the dwellers that theirshanties will be rebuilt by her government.

Locals claimed that more than 700 people living inaround 150 shanties have been rendered homeless by a blazethat erupted on Wednesday evening. It was brought undercontrol after four hours of firefight.

Banerjee walked around the area and said that affectedpeople will be provided with food and shelter till theirshanties were rebuilt.

She promised each family five kg of rice, lentils,vegetables and milk for children.

''You will stay at the Bagbazar Women's College tillyour residences are rebuilt,'' Banerjee told the slum dwellers.

She asked state minister and local MLA Shashi Panja toensure that an adequate number of blankets are provided tothem.

Leaders of other political parties also visited thearea since morning and spoke with the affected people.

