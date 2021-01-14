Left Menu
France to do at least one million COVID-19 tests per month in schools - PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:09 IST
France will carry out at least one million COVID-19 tests per month in schools as part of a strategy to keep them open during the pandemic, Prime Minister Castex said on Thursday,

He also told a news conference that from Jan. 25 first-year students in higher education will be allowed to attend courses on campuses in small groups.

