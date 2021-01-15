Improve infrastructure, Maha CM tells school education dept

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday asked the state education department toprepare a road map on improvement of school infrastructure inthe coming years.

He was speaking at a meeting where he was given apresentation on 'Vision 2025', an official said.

''Health and cleanliness should be top priority for thedepartment. Going by the increasing demand for vocationaltraining, students from Classes VIII and above should getguidance for competitive examinations,'' he said.

An annual plan for upgrading infrastructure, and phasewise introduction of internet facility in all the schools mustbe made, the CM added.

State Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said herdepartment's focus was on teachers to improve the quality ofeducation, while efforts were on to fill vacant posts in theschool hierarchy.

