India 253/6 at tea, trail Australia by 116 runs on 3rd day

Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara 25 fell to a peach of delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal 38 and young Rishabh Pant 23 and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.Brief Scores Australia 1st innings 369 all out 115.2 overs M Labuschagne 108 T Paine 50, M Wade 45 T Natarajan 378, S Thakur 394, W Sundar 389.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 10:18 IST
Fighting back through debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India reached 253 for six at tea on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Washington (38) and Thakur (33) have added 67 runs for the unbeaten seventh wicket after India lost four wickets. Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in slips. Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89). India 1st innings: 253 for 6 in 87 overs. (R Sharma 44, M Agarwal 38, A Rahane 37; J Hazlewood 3/43, P Cummins 1/79).

