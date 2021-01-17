Left Menu
Development News Edition

Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes

Adopting creative teaching practices from countries such as Canada, Japan and Finland to build more on collaborative lesson-planning, providing training and autonomy to teachers were some of the crucial interventions discussed.Our focus now will be to further bridge this gap between the school management committees SMCs and parents by increasing parent participation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:20 IST
Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes

Political will leading to educational reforms, building inclusive administrative tools to support teacher training and students' learning moving away from ''heavy content-based syllabi'' to a reduced, interactive curriculum were among the suggestions put forward during the Delhi Education Conference that concluded here on Sunday.

For improving teacher-training methods, suggestions such as setting up a cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development and engaging with parents at a deeper level were made. Adopting creative teaching practices from countries such as Canada, Japan and Finland to build more on collaborative lesson-planning, providing training and autonomy to teachers were some of the crucial interventions discussed.

''Our focus now will be to further bridge this gap between the school management committees (SMCs) and parents by increasing parent participation. But at the same time, the ownership that parents have showcased in the past few years has been a positive change for us,'' Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He said it is important to bring the students, who end up dropping out of schools, back into the system.

''Struggling children leave the system to pick up jobs outside. We need to figure out how skilling can come into play and how we can provide support to them,'' Sisodia said.

The closing ceremony reflected back on the key takeaways from the week-long conference that saw the participation of 22 education experts from India and seven other countries -- the UK, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Singapore and Canada.

The conference started on January 11 with an independent report of the Boston Consulting Group on Delhi's educational reforms from 2015 to 2020. Following this, virtual panel discussions were held every day for the next five days. A study on ''Engagement with parents: SMCs Post COVID'' was presented to deliberate on the key initiatives on the way forward for Delhi government schools.

''The study surveyed around 50 Delhi government schools and around 1,407 parents. The few key suggestions from the 2017 study that emerged -- attempt to bring SMCs closer to the average parent by increasing awareness and increase SMC representation along socioeconomic lines,'' an official statement said.

''Another study, 'Re-imagining the classrooms: The Delhi Education Revolution', by the Centre for Policy Research was presented, in which 100 schools, 3,000 classrooms and 60 teacher trainings were observed in 2016-17. It also highlighted the challenges that lie ahead -- assessment system, linking training process to classroom learning and integrating bureaucracy,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.The firing with small arms and shelling of mortars from acros...

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between ...

Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,545 new cases

Italys health ministry on Sunday reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections.On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections. Italy has registered 82,177 deaths ...

Tunisia authorities arrest 240 after protests around country

Tunisian authorities arrested 240 people, mostly teenagers, after violent clashes with police in several cities overnight and further protests in at least three towns on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said. A decade on from a revolution agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021