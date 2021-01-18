Left Menu
Tribal affairs ministry to buy Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.7 Cr for students of Eklavya schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:46 IST
The Tribal Affairs Ministry will sign a pact with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to purchase Khadi fabric worth Rs 14.7 crore for tribal students, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Under the pact to be signed on Tuesday, the ministry will procure over six lakh metres of Khadi fabric in 2020-21 for the students of the Eklavya residential schools run by it.

''As the government increases the number of Eklavya schools every year, the purchase of Khadi fabric will also increase proportionally,'' the statement said.

Under another MoU, the National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), an agency of the ministry responsible for the economic development of tribals, will be roped in as a partner to implement the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

